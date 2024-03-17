Caught on Camera: Wild Elephant Attack Leaves Woman Injured in Assam’s Hojai

In a terrifying incident captured on mobile video, a wild elephant attack struck fear in Jathiura village, Hojai. The assault occurred in the afternoon when a solitary wild elephant emerged from the nearby forest, barging into the village.
Dimuli Kemprai, a resident of Raikata Kachri Gaon in Hojai, bore the brunt of the attack, sustaining severe injuries. Swift action followed as locals rushed her to the hospital for urgent medical treatment.
Prompt response from the community ensued as villagers collaborated to chase the wild elephant back into the forest, ensuring the safety of the residents.
This incident serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing human-wildlife conflict prevalent in the region, urging authorities to implement effective measures to safeguard both humans and wildlife alike.