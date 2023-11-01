Assam: Bakery Employee Bludgeons Co-Worker To Death, Flees Scene

An employee of a bakery in Assam’s Hajo fatally assaulted and murdered a co-worker with a stick. The incident was reported from ‘Ruchi Bakery’ situated at Abhaypur area.
The deceased man, identified as Dhaneswar Deka, was allegedly assaulted with a stick by a fellow co-worker namely Upen Kari. The reason behind the escalation is not known.
Upen allegedly struck the victim multiple times with a wooden stick, causing severe injuries and subsequently, death. He fled the bakery after committing the crime, sources informed.
Local police, upon receiving information, reached the scene and recovered the body for post-mortem.
The owner of the bakery, identified as Nayanjyoti Thakuria, is currently being questioned pertaining to the case.