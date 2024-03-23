Assam: Daily Wager Assaulted To Death In Lumding Over Payment

"He had just asked for what was rightfully his," lamented the mother of Bijoy Bhuyan, a daily wager who was mercilessly beaten to death by his employer in Assam, reports on Saturday claimed.
The incident occurred in a village in Lumding along the Karbi Anglong district boundary last night. The now-deceased youth, Bijoy Bhuyan had asked for his wage which reportedly enraged the accused Bikram Singh, who is a tractor driver.
Infuriated, Bikram Singh physically assaulted the victim, fatally injuring him, the father of the accused who witnessed the entire incident said.
Deumoni Singh, the father of the accused Bikram Singh said, "I had arrived from Hojai and we sat for dinner when the lad came asking for his money. Immediately my son got enraged and ran out with this baton. There they had a heated argument after which my son started hitting him. He is really unruly, my son, and at times he misbehaves with me as well."
On being asked whether the victim died immediately, the father said, "No No. I picked him up and took him to his family. He was injured, but was alive."
Meanwhile, the victim's mother said, "My son had just gone to ask for what he was owed. He used to work for Bikram. However, he came back after being brutally assaulted."
As of now, Borlangpher Police have arrested the accused, a resident of Sotlaingpher village under the police station in the Karbi Anglong district of Assam.
The officer-in-charge of Borlangpher Police Station, Akash Gogoi's immediate response to a complaint led to the arrest. The accused has been processed for further legal action.