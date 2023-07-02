Assam: Drunk Truck Driver Runs Over Family Of 3; Father, 2 Daughters Killed

Three people of the same family were tragically killed in a road mishap after being run over by a dumper in Assam’s Doboka, reports emerged on Sunday afternoon.
As per initial reports, the deceased included a father and her two minor daughters. They were killed on the spot after being hit by the speeding dumper at Jabrakhowa in Doboka in the Hojai district of Assam.
The dumper which was involved in causing the accident had registration numbers AS 01 BC 9504. Witnesses mentioned that the truck was coming in from the wrong direction and the driver was heavily intoxicated which led to the accident.
The father and her two daughters were travelling on a motorcycle, identified as a Pulsar, when they were hit by the speeding dumper leading to their tragic demise. The two deceased minors are being estimated to be aged around six to seven years.
Visuals from the scene show the body of the motorcycle completely under the tires of the dumper, pointing towards the force at which the collision took place.
Meanwhile, the Doboka Police reached the scene of the accident soon after and recovered the bodies of the victims. They were sent for further processes as required by the law.
The identities of the deceased have not been established as of yet and the police are trying to contact their next of kin, informed officials.
Earlier in the day, a mishap occurred at Deopahar in Assam’s Numaligarh involving the convoy of Minister Atul Bora.
The incident took place on National Highway 39, as the convoy was en route from Golaghat to Bokakhat.
A collision transpired with a vehicle approaching from the opposite direction, resulting in a minor accident. Fortunately, both drivers sustained only minor injuries in the collision.