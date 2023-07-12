Assam: Lumding Rail Official Arrested On Corruption Charges

Amid a crackdown on corruption by the Assam Police under orders from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, another government official was arrested over graft charges on Wednesday.
As per initial reports, the arrest was made at Lumding in the Hojai district of Assam today where a Railway official was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe.
Officials said that a case had been registered against K K Samanta Roy for allegedly demanding bribe from another railway department employee for controlling government work related to transfers and deputization.
Based on complaints, a case had been registered a team of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption today arrested the accused from his office.
Earlier on Tuesday, sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption carried out a drive against corruption and arrested one forest official in Assam’s Nagaon district.
The forest official has been identified as Nepal Chandra Mandal who was posted as Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) at Office of the Forest Range Officer, Salona, Nagaon Division.
He was caught after he accepted demanded bribe from the complainant for issuing TP (challan).
Taking to Twitter, the anti-corruption cell wrote, “Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Nepal Ch Mandal, Asst. Conservator of Forest (ACF), I/C Range Officer, Northern Range, Salona, Nagaon Division in his office after he accepted bribe from the complainant for issuing TP (challan).”