Assam Man Walks Out of Bangladesh, Border Security Still on Holiday!

In a startling revelation, a worker from Doboka, Hojai, Kamal Uddin, has reportedly escaped captivity in Bangladesh and returned to India, raising serious questions about cross-border security and illegal activities in the region.

Kamal Uddin told reporters that he was lured under the pretext of a job in Dawki and sold to a gang in Bangladesh. “At that time, I had no idea that someone from Bangladesh would come to take me. Some individuals crossed the border, took me there, and the person who sold me received lakhs in my value. Later, the Bangladeshi individuals assaulted me and even called my family demanding money. I could not pay, and I was kept captive at Pirer’s Bazar,” he said.

According to Kamal, he was held for nearly one month and 22 days, tied inside a room. Taking advantage of an unattended moment, he managed to escape and reach the Debasthan police station in Hojai. “I crossed the border via Dawki without any hurdles. There was no Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, and the open space allowed me to cross freely,” he claimed.

The incident raises troubling questions about border security. Kamal also alleged that Bangladeshi individuals frequently enter Indian territory and are allegedly involved in illegal trading, including two-wheelers and other contraband. “I am not entirely sure about all their activities, but I saw enough to know that such movements happen often,” he told the media.

Experts and local observers have expressed concern. “If these claims are true, it points to serious lapses in border management and monitoring. Areas like Dawki may still be vulnerable to illegal cross-border trade and infiltration,” said a security analyst who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Hojai police have begun a thorough investigation but have urged caution regarding the veracity of Kamal’s statements. “We are verifying all aspects of the incident and will ensure a complete inquiry before conclusions are drawn,” an officer said.

While Kamal Uddin’s escape is a relief for his family, it also shines a spotlight on broader security and governance issues in the Northeast.

Whether the BSF will acknowledge potential lapses or dismiss the claims remains to be seen, but the episode underscores the persistent challenges in monitoring India’s porous borders.

