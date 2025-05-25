Assam Police Arrest 'Maulana' for Attempted Sexual Assault on Minor Girl

In a shocking incident, Ali Ahmed, a Maulana from Udali, has been arrested for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a minor girl in Dobokanala locality, falling under the jurisdiction of the Doboka police station in Hojai district of Assam.

Local reports indicate that the incident came to light when the victim girl disclosed the matter to her parents. Subsequently, residents of Dobokanala apprehended Ali Ahmed in the act and swiftly turned him over to the police.

The Hojai police have confirmed the arrest and are currently conducting a thorough investigation and interrogation of the accused.

This case of attempted child rape has raised serious concerns within the local community, highlighting the urgent need for stringent action against such heinous crimes in Assam.

Meanwhile, the state police officials have assured that strict legal proceedings will be pursued to ensure justice for the victim.

