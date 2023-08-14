Assam: Speeding Car Rams into ‘Bol Bom’ Devotees Doing Rituals, 2 Killed, 7 Injured

In a major road accident, as many as seven ‘Bol Bom’ Devotees were rammed by a speeding car in Assam’s Lumding on Sunday night.
According to reports, two people were killed on the spot, while five other sustained severe injuries in the road accident.
According to reports, the accident occurred in front of the 'Dangoriya Baba Shiva Mandir' (Shiva Temple) beside the national highway.
One Mubarak Ahmed of Lumding’s Krishnagar locality died on the spot, while, another person (identity not ascertained) from Lanka died on the way to the hospital.
Meanwhile, all the injured persons are currently undergoing treatment at Diphu Medical College Hospital.