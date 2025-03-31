Assam: Tension in Doboka as Miscreants Vandalize Kali Temple Idol, Protests Erupt

Tension gripped Doboka in Assam's Hojai district after miscreants vandalizedthe idol of a Kali temple, triggering widespread outrage among the Hindu community.

The incident led to massive protests, with agitators staging road blockades in different parts of the town.

Amid the unrest, the miscreants also allegedly attacked the temple priest, further fueling anger among the locals.

On Monday, hundreds of protestors gathered outside the local police station, demanding strict action against those responsible.

In response, senior police officials rushed to the scene to assess the situation and restore order. Meanwhile the police authorities have detained the prime accused, identified as Nur Jamal, as investigations continue.

