Assam Driver Attacked in Arunachal: Attackers Hijack Keys and Vandalize Vehicle

An Assam-based driver was reportedly attacked in Arunachal Pradesh's East Siang district on Saturday evening.

The incident occurred when Pratap Lohar, a resident of Jonai's Laxmi Basti, was driving his pickup truck to collect oranges from Komla Godam in Oyan village.

According to the complaint lodged by Lohar, a group of assailants, led by a man named Taiang Tapakor from Rani Gaon, attacked him without provocation. The assailants arrived in a Scorpio vehicle, beat Lohar, broke the windows of his pickup truck, and stole the vehicle's keys.

Following the attack, Lohar filed a complaint against the assailants at the Sille police station in East Siang district, seeking justice.

In response to the incident, various organizations, including the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and Jonai Regional Committee, have raised their voices against such violence. Lohit Gojmer, President of the Jonai AASU Regional Committee, condemned the attack and demanded the swift arrest of the perpetrators and their punishment.

This attack highlights the rising concern over such incidents, with local organizations calling for stronger measures to prevent violence and ensure justice for the victims.