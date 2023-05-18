Assam: Teenager Gang-Raped Inside Moving Car in Kokrajhar

Just a few days after a heinous crime made everyone shiver in Assam, another incident has come to light where a teenager was allegedly raped by four youths in a moving car in Kokrajhar district, reports emerged on Thursday.
According to reports, the heinous crime was committed on Tuesday evening when the four youths forcibly took the girl (13) inside a vehicle and raped her while they were driving it on National Highway No 31C.
After committing the crime, the four accused were absconding and when the police received information regarding the incident, they launched a manhunt and arrested them on Wednesday evening.
A case has been lodged against them at Dotma Police Station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO).
The police said, “The area falls near Dotma town. After getting information, police launched a manhunt and nabbed all the four culprits on Wednesday evening.”
“The accused have been produced before a court in Kokrajhar and they have been sent for three days of police remand,” the police added.
In the first week of May, a young girl was allegedly abducted and gang-raped inside a moving car at Gohpur under Assam’s Sonitpur district.
The victim girl (20) was forcefully taken from her house by an individual named Poransadgoura Basumatary in his vehicle.
Two others were also present in the vehicle who allegedly videotaped the entire incident on their mobile phones. They were identified as Sohen Goyari and Vijay Muchahary. Basumatary is said to be the mastermind of the heinous crime.
The victim girl later reached the police station and lodged a complaint after she was let off from the vehicle.
Acting swiftly, Assam police apprehended all the accused under one night and booked them under relevant sections of the IPC.