BJP Candidate Arrested For Distributing Money, Cash Seized In Assam's Lanka

Over Rs 11 lakh, allegedly meant for distribution among the public ahead of the voting for the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) elections on January 8, was seized during a joint operation by officials at Lanka in the Hojai district of Assam on Sunday.
Crucially, the sizeable seizure comes on the day which marks the end of the campaigning period for the elections. Officials informed that along with money, they arrested a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the East Maibang constituency in Dima Hasao.
In a bid to curb electoral malpractices, the Hojai district administration and police carried out drives against distribution of money among voters.
During the drive, officials intercepted two vehicles coming from Haflong and on their way to Guwahati. Upon searching the vehicles, officials uncovered the bags of cash. As many as eight people traveling on both the cars were detained.
According to the officials, the operation was carried out on national highway 54 at Shankardev Nagar. During the operation cash amounting to Rs 11 lakh 50 thousand was seized from the culprits.
While the seized vehicles and the individuals detained during the drive were handed over to the police, the seized cash will be turned over to the Election Commission, the district magistrate said.
Meanwhile, in connection with the matter, BJP East Maibang candidate, Manjoy Langthasa was arrested. Ironically, this was after the candidate had won uncontested from the seat earlier.
Langthasa was on the way to Hatikhali constituency to distribute money among the voters when he was nabbed, said officials of Lanka Police.