Assam: Cannabis Worth Rs 12 Lakhs Seized at Lumding Railway Station

Huge consignment of cannabis was recovered at Lumding Railway Station on Saturday evening in Assam’s Hojai district.

According to sources, a joint operation was carried out by Lumding RPF, CID, SCORT team from Guwahati in Southbound Agartala-Deogarh Express from AC compartment and seized the cannabis.

The cannabis weighed 1 quintal and 17 kg and arrested eight peddlers in connection to the seizure.

The estimated market value of the seized cannabis is suspected to be Rs. 12 lakhs.

The peddlers arrested have been identified as Sajid Ansari, MD Farhan, Mohammad Rizwan Ansari, Mohammad Nazir Ansari, Mohammad Irshad Ansari, Mohammad Satu Ansari, Ajgar and Mohammad Azam.

They were planning to smuggle the seized cannabis to from Agartala to Bihar.

Last Wednesday, the Government Railway Police (GRP) recovered a large amount of ganja at Guwahati railway station.