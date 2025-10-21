Doboka; Hojai Forest Department Prepares for Major Eviction,Encroachers Vacate on Their Own

The government and forest department are gearing up for eviction operation in Doboka, Hojai. According to reports, following the issuance of eviction notices, many encroachers have vacated forest land on their own,

The Hojai Forest Department is set to reclaim encroached land in the Jamuna-Moudanga forest area of Doboka. So far, eviction notices have been sent to 1,258 families.

The announcement has sparked panic among residents in areas such as Udmari and West Jamunagaon. Some families, anticipating the eviction, have vacated the land voluntarily even before the official action.

However, others have appealed to the government for a brief extension, citing the need to harvest their paddy crops before leaving.

It is noteworthy that many of these families have been living on forest land for the past 30–40 years and have been beneficiaries of various government schemes during this period.

“One of the locals said, ‘After receiving the notification, we vacated on our own as we cannot go against the government. We have been living here for so many years—where will we go?’”

Another affected resident shared, “I bought this land but did not encroach. My father passed away here, and I grew up here. Now we have no house and nowhere to go. We might have to live on the streets.”

The forest department remains committed to recovering encroached land while ensuring a measured approach that considers the livelihoods of the affected families.

