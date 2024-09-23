Fake NGO Promising Govt Jobs For Money Busted In Hojai; 2 Held

A fake NGO, accused of looting lakhs of rupees from youths by promising government jobs, was busted by the police in Assam's Hojai district on Monday and two people were apprehended from the scene.
This was after All Assam Minority Students' Union (AAMSU) raised the alarm over the fraudulent activities of the NGO, based out of Nilbagan village in Hojai. Reportedly, the NGO, having raked in money from many youths, organised an examination for them today.
However, suspicious of the NGO's activities, the AAMSU complained to the police after which a team of officials reached the centre while the said exam was underway. The police team apprehended two members from the scene.
Additionally, the police have found huge sums of money in cash in possession of the duo apprehended from the NGO's exam centre. Further investigations into the case have been initiated.
Last week, Dispur police in Guwahati detained an individual in connection with running a fake NGO operating under the pretense of aiding law enforcement agencies.
The NGO, named NCCHWO and based out of Tezpur city's Mission Chariali, carried out fraudulent activities in the name of providing assistance to agencies like police, CBI, NIA, and NITI Aayog.
In connection with the matter, Dispur police detained a person named Nizam Ahmed and found a car with the NGO's nameplate on it. The ensuing investigation led to two names surfacing.
The police identified Dilip Dhela of Biswanath and Lohit Sarkar of Bongaigaon as suspects in the case. They were reportedly involved in running the said NGO with the apprehended accused.