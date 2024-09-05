Fired Teacher Abducts Schoolgirl In Hojai, Drops Her At Same Spot Senseless

A person in the know-how of the matter told reporters outside Hojai police station, "Today on the occasion of Teachers' Day, a teacher Ujjwal Debnath did the unthinkable with a 14-year-old minor girl. After the family filed the complaint, Hojai police, in a swift action, detained the accused. He had been fired from the school about four months ago after questions were raised about his character. When the girl was coming to school for Teachers' Day celebrations, he took her to some unknown place and kept her with him throughout the day. She was left in front of the school gates in the evening and was in shock. After the family found her, they lodged a complaint."