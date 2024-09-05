Fired Teacher Abducts Schoolgirl In Hojai, Drops Her At Same Spot Senseless

An ex-teacher faces serious charges of sexual abuse in Assam's Hojai. That the allegations surfaced on Teachers' Day, is a cause of concern and shame.
The former teacher is accused in the case has been detained by the police after the family registered a complaint. He has been identified as Ujjwal Debnath, a resident of Teli Basti village in Hojai.
Debnath allegedly abducted a schoolgirl from outside the school and kept her with him throughout the day. During that time, the family was unable to locate or contact her in any way. In the evening, he left her in the same spot in an unconscious state, the family of the girl said.
After coming to know of it, the family filed an FIR with Hojai police. Based on it, the police nabbed Debnath and took him in. He is currently being interrogated in connection with the matter.
Notably, the accused Ujjwal Debnath had been fired from his position as a teacher at the same school in May this year due to his questionable intentions and character.
A person in the know-how of the matter told reporters outside Hojai police station, "Today on the occasion of Teachers' Day, a teacher Ujjwal Debnath did the unthinkable with a 14-year-old minor girl. After the family filed the complaint, Hojai police, in a swift action, detained the accused. He had been fired from the school about four months ago after questions were raised about his character. When the girl was coming to school for Teachers' Day celebrations, he took her to some unknown place and kept her with him throughout the day. She was left in front of the school gates in the evening and was in shock. After the family found her, they lodged a complaint."