Do Not Sell Land or Rent to People from "Unfamiliar Community": Assam CM

During his 79th Independence Day address in Guwahati, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged the people of the state not to sell land to people from "unfamiliar communities", stressing that Assam’s land, economy, and people must be protected.

“We are determined to safeguard Assam from harmful influences like land and love jihad. I urge everyone not to sell even a small piece of land to unknown people,” he said.

The Assam Chief Minister has warned against demographic changes and called for protecting Assamese.

He said, “If the Assamese remain silent, in ten years, a stranger may be the one raising the national flag at this very place. From property in Guwahati to other important areas, unknown groups are making inroads into our affairs. Our land, people, and heritage are at stake.”

CM Sarma also stated that there was a time when over 80% of the state’s MLAs and ministers belonged to “a particular unfamiliar community.” He said these outside influences are now present everywhere, from courts to jobs in both government and private sectors.

He also urged people not to give out rented houses to them.

The Assam Chief Minister has accused the previous Congress government for the state of affairs, which according to him, weakened local control.

