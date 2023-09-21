Hojai

'Heinous Crime': Minor Girl Subjected to Physical and Mental Torture in Assam

Locals rescued the minor girl and handed over her custody to Hojai Police today.
A heinous act of child abuse has emerged in Assam’s Hojai on Thursday. According to reports, a 10-year-old girl was viciously tormented by her maternal uncle and maternal grandmother, leaving the minor physically and emotionally unwell.

Speaking to the media, one of the locals said, “We found a minor girl crying at Dakhin Vidya Nagar locality. Accordingly, we queried her concerns. While she was narrating her ordeal, it was ascertained that the victim’s maternal uncle and grandmother had tortured her physically and mentally. We immediately informed the matter to the Hojai police. Acting swiftly, a team of Hojai police reached the spot and rescued the girl. They also detained both the culprits for questioning.”

The girl was taken for a medical examination, informed the local.

A complaint was also lodged by one of the local youth in connection to the matter.

Further investigations in the presence of Childline are underway.

