Hojai Child Abuse: Ex-Minister Sent to Jail, Wife Remanded in Police Custody

In a significant development, the wife of a former Assam cabinet minister has been remanded in two-day police custody while the minister was sent to jail on Saturday in connection with the recent child abuse case reported in Hojai.
The couple was produced before a lower court by the police earlier today where the court remanded the wife, Farhana Begum, accused of assaulting a minor girl they hired as a housemaid in two-day police custody while the former minister, Haji Abdur Rauf Chaudhury, was sent to jail, the police informed.
Notably, a video of Farhana physically assaulting the minor girl with a stick while her husband enjoyed the show bare-chested went viral. This prompted the police to detain the couple for questioning.
The police also took the statement from the minor girl who revealed that she was hired as housemaid by the couple.
It may be mentioned that this is the third child abuse case reported in the state after two such incidents were reported in Guwahati.