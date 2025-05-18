Honey Trap Racket Busted in Assam's Doboka, Key Woman Accused Arrested

In a significant development, Hojai Police have arrested a woman allegedly involved in a honey trapping racket that has been actively targeting individuals across the state. The arrest was made during an operation in Joynagar, Murajhar, under the Doboka subdivision of Hojai district.
The accused woman is believed to be a key member of a larger interstate syndicate engaged in blackmail and extortion. According to police, she, along with her accomplices from outside Assam, would trap victims—often influential individuals—through video calls and later use explicit recordings to extort money from them.
The arrest has once again brought the spotlight on the growing menace of digital blackmail and honey-trapping in the region.
