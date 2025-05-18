Honey Trap Racket Busted in Assam's Doboka, Key Woman Accused Arrested

In a significant development, Hojai Police have arrested a woman allegedly involved in a honey trapping racket that has been actively targeting individuals across the state. The arrest was made during an operation in Joynagar, Murajhar, under the Doboka subdivision of Hojai district.

The accused woman is believed to be a key member of a larger interstate syndicate engaged in blackmail and extortion. According to police, she, along with her accomplices from outside Assam, would trap victims—often influential individuals—through video calls and later use explicit recordings to extort money from them.

Acting on a complaint lodged by one of the victims, Hojai Police registered a case (No. 124/25) under Sections 61(2), 127(3), 115(2), 109, and 351(2)(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). A thorough investigation was initiated under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Saurav Gupta. During the raid, police recovered objectionable photographs, videos, and evidence of monetary transactions linked to the extortion racket.

Sources revealed that the gang has already victimized several individuals in Hojai district. Police have stepped up efforts to track down other members of the network, who are believed to be operating beyond state boundaries. However, Superintendent of Police Saurav Gupta has withheld their identities, citing operational reasons.

The arrest has once again brought the spotlight on the growing menace of digital blackmail and honey-trapping in the region.

