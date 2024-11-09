How Did a Detained Drug Dealer Walk Free? Hojai GRP Faces Tough Questions

Serious allegations have been raised against the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Hojai for reportedly releasing drug dealers in exchange for money. Residents of Bhuyanpatti village have accused the railway police of letting Siraj Uddin, son of Sofiq Uddin from Budha village, go free after he was arrested with incriminating evidence.
On Wednesday night, Siraj Uddin was detained near the Hojai railway station with four containers filled with drugs, an iron knuckle, and a two-wheeler bearing the registration number AS02 N 8920. The arrest initially appeared to be a significant step in combating local drug activity.
However, tension arose on Thursday when villagers witnessed Siraj Uddin out in the open, celebrating in the Bhuyanpatti area with fireworks. This unexpected sight led to public outrage and questions about the integrity of the police. Hojai police officers at the scene intervened and brought Siraj Uddin to the police station that night, easing the situation temporarily.
The incident has raised serious concerns among the public. How could an arrested drug dealer be released so quickly, without even 24 hours in custody? Additionally, questions have been raised about the police's handling of the case and their failure to keep the accused in custody despite the recovery of drugs and sharp weapons.
The matter has sparked widespread discussion and calls for an investigation into the actions of the railway police and their alleged involvement in the release of the suspect.