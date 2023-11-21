Major Drug Bust Reported In Assam's Hojai, CM Commends Police

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday commended the Assam Police for their continued efforts to stop the drugs menace in the state.
In a post on X, the Assam chief minister informed of another major drug bust saying that substantial consignment of suspected heroin was seized during an operation.
According to the Assam CM's post, the operation was carried out by the special task force (STF) of the Assam Police during which a substantial consignment of heroin was seized.
CM Sarma informed that the seized consignment contained 982 grams of suspected heroin. The seizure was made at Hojai town in the Hojai district of the state.
Moreover, one person was apprehended by the raiding team of police officials, the Assam CM's post added.
The operation was carried out after the officials received a tip-off about a possible smuggling operation going down. Based on the inputs, the operation was carried out.
Taking to X, CM Sarma wrote, "Acting on a tip-off, @STFAssam launched an operation against peddlers and recovered 982 gram suspected Heroin in Hojai. One person was apprehended in the incident. Good job @assampolice."