Man Brutally Killed Over Alleged Love Affair in Assam's Hojai; Suspect at Large

According to reports, Bharat Sengyung, the alleged perpetrator, attacked Langtha, resulting in his death.
In a shocking incident late Monday night, a young man was brutally killed with a sharp weapon in the Theplaguri locality of Hojai district, allegedly over a love affair.

The victim, identified as Santosh Daudung Langtha, had reportedly visited the house of a woman named Jyotika Kemprai, accompanied by a man named Deben Daulagupu, when the attack occurred.

According to reports, Bharat Sengyung, the alleged perpetrator, attacked Langtha, resulting in his death. Sengyung, known for his notoriety, is currently at large.

Hojai police swiftly responded to the scene, recovering the body and launching a thorough investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, the police team is actively searching for Sengyung as they continue to gather evidence and interrogate witnesses to uncover the full details surrounding the tragic event.

