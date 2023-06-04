Man Kills Nephew With Machete in Assam’s Lanka

In a gruesome incident, a man stabbed his 12-year-old nephew to death with a machete in Lanka under Assam’s Hojai district on Sunday.
The incident took place at Kaki area in lanka where the accused, identified as Arjun Munda, killed his younger brother’s son.
The police have reached the spot and apprehended the accused. The murder is suspected to be caused by mental illness, sources informed.
Last month, a few unidentified miscreants attacked one youth with a machete in Bokajan under Assam’s Karbi Anglong district
The incident was reported at Tinglijan area in Bokajan where the miscreants stabbed the youth, identified as Rimsan Marak, with a machete that ultimately killed him.
After committing the crime, the culprits dumped his body in a field nearby where the incident happened.
After the recovery of the body, the police reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the matter to ascertain reasons behind the attack and nab the culprits involved in it.