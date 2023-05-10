Assam: Youth Killed in Machete Attack in Bokajan

In a gruesome incident, a few unidentified miscreants attacked one youth with a machete in Bokajan under Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, reports emerged on Wednesday.
The incident was reported at Tinglijan area in Bokajan where the miscreants stabbed the youth, identified as Rimsan Marak, with a machete that ultimately killed him.
After committing the crime, the culprits dumped his body in a field nearby where the incident happened.
After the recovery of the body, the police reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the matter to ascertain reasons behind the attack and nab the culprits involved in it.
Last month, amid Eid-al-Fitr festivities, an argument at Noonmati in Guwahati turned violent after one youth struck another in the body with a sharp machete.
Noonmati Police officers responded immediately after receiving a call reporting an assault at the said locality.
The injured youth was identified as Rajen Musahary, while, one Jugeswar Medhi has been apprehended by the police in connection to the case.
Meanwhile, the injured youth was shifted to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for better medication.