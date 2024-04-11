Newborn Baby Girl Found Abandoned Inside Train at Lumding Railway Station

A distressing incident unfolded at Lumding Railway Station on Thursday as a newborn baby girl, estimated to be three to four months old, was discovered abandoned inside the 15769-Alipur Duar - Lumding InterCity Express.
According to accounts from passengers aboard the train, a group of youths initially spotted the infant crying inside one of the train's coaches. Concerned for the baby's well-being, they promptly alerted the Railway Protection Force (RPF) to the situation.
One woman passenger recounted the moment she held the abandoned baby in her arms, revealing concerning observations about her condition.
"I asked the RPF official if I could take the baby girl on my lap, and upon receiving permission, I cradled her in my arms. I noticed that one of her legs was slightly bent, and there were cut marks on her face," she stated.
Another passenger, arriving at Lumding station to board the same train, stumbled upon a gathering of individuals and soon learned of the heartbreaking discovery.
Expressing shock and disbelief at the callous act of abandonment, he remarked, "I am just concerned about the baby. How cruel can the parents be to abandon their child in such conditions? Amidst the humid temperature inside the train coach, the baby was left alone. This is insane."
Witnesses described how compassionate individuals came to the baby's aid, with one woman taking her into her care before handing her over to the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Lumding station.
The abandonment of the newborn has sparked outrage and raised questions about the welfare of vulnerable children.