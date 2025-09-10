Artificial Flood is Now Creating Disturbance in Hojai’s Nilbagan

Artificial flood is now creating disturbance in day to day life of school students of Hojai’s Nilbagan area.

What triggered this misery? Not a natural calamity, but just a single spell of rain. One downpour was enough to drown the entire campus of Nilbagan Primary School, exposing the fragile infrastructure and absence of a proper drainage system.With just a single bout of rainfall the entire campus of Nilbagan Primary school is submerged in the knee-deep water.

The situation has worsened further after floodwaters entered the school’s kitchen, leading to the suspension of the government’s mid-day meal scheme.

Frustrated parents of the affected children have strongly criticized the Government for what they describe as poor treatment towards Government schools. They said that “while private schools enjoy better infrastructure and attention, Government institutions continue to languish without basic facilities, despite of informing the District Administration again and again they failed to provide any actions towards it”.

Local residents allege that “poor drainage planning have led to what they call-artificial floods, which have become a recurring nightmare in Doboka and surrounding areas”. Parents fear the disruption will have a lasting impact on their children’s education if urgent measures are not taken.

The parents questioned the Government’s seriousness towards its own schools, expressing deep disappointment with the authorities for failing to take timely action. They warned that if the neglect continues, the future of hundreds of students in the region will remain at stake.

