Home Guard Found Dead in Assam’s Duliajan

The body of a home guard was found under mysterious circumstances in Duliajan in Assam’s Dibrugarh district.

The deceased has been identified as Pulin Gogoi, a resident of Tingkhang. He was an employee of the Duliajan Oil market.

As per reports, Pulin’s body was first spotted by locals of the area on Friday who then informed the police about the incident.

The body has been taken for post-mortem report to the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh after the police arrived at the spot.

The exact reason that led to the death of the home guard has not been ascertained as of now. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

On the other hand, the Dibrugarh Home Guards Association has demanded compensation to Pulin’s family.

Last month, the President of Goalpara Home Guard Association was found dead at the Home Guard office in the city's BOC. The deceased was identified as Prabhat Das.

According to reports, the body was found with a chip. The body was recovered in the presence of the magistrate. Thereafter, the body was sent for post-mortem.