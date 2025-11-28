Hope For Gig Workers? LoP Debabrata Saikia Tabled Bill In Assembly

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Debabrata Saikia on Friday introduced a Private Member’s Bill in the Assam Legislative Assembly seeking legal safeguards and social security for gig and unorganised workers across the state.

Titled “Guaranteed Security and Humane Assurance (ASHA) for Gig and Unorganised Workers Bill, 2025,” the proposed legislation aims to address the rising vulnerabilities faced by platform-based workers, including delivery personnel, cab drivers, freelancers and other digital-era service providers.

Saikia said thousands of gig workers serve the public in all weather conditions without fixed working hours, provident fund, insurance, or job security. “In today’s digital economy, social security for gig workers is not merely a need but a right,” he said while introducing the Bill.

The ASHA Bill proposes a dedicated Welfare Board for gig workers, compulsory social security and insurance coverage, and safeguards against algorithmic exploitation by digital platforms.

Saikia stressed that the legislation seeks to build a robust legal framework ensuring protection, welfare, and dignity for workers who form the backbone of the state’s emerging platform-driven economy. “Every worker deserves dignity and a secure future,” he added.

