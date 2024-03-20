Hoping To Win All Seats In Assam, Says Minister Atul Bora

In preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, an important meeting was convened at the AGP headquarters in Guwahati between the spokespersons of the Assam state BJP and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP).
AGP President and Assam's Agriculture Minister, Atul Bora, conveyed that the meeting focused on enhancing coordination among alliance members BJP, AGP, and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) to secure victories across all seats in the state. Bora emphasized the necessity for intensified engagement with the electorate through media channels to ensure success for NDA candidates.
Bora stated, "The meeting discussed in detail the important role to be played by the party spokespersons in ensuring the victory of the NDA candidates by further increasing engagement with the people through the media. We hope to win in all the seats of the state. The majority of the people of the State have benefited from various ambitious schemes and policies introduced by the Central Government under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the State Government under the strong leadership of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.
The spokespersons from both parties resolved to actively participate in campaigning on behalf of NDA candidates, with a focus on spotlighting the achievements of the Central and State Governments. Bora expressed felicitations to the spokespersons and urged them to robustly engage in all campaign activities for the upcoming elections.
The 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Assam are scheduled in three phases, with polling dates set for April 19, April 26, and May 7. In this electoral landscape, BJP is contesting 11 seats, AGP two seats (Barpeta and Dhubri), and UPPL one seat (Kokrajhar). AGP and UPPL stand as crucial allies within the NDA coalition and are integral to the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government.
Comparatively, during the 2019 General Assembly elections, BJP contested ten seats, AGP three, and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) one. BJP emerged victorious in nine out of ten seats, with Congress and All India United Democratic Front securing three seats each, and one seat won by independent candidate Naba Kumar Sarania.