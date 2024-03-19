Ex-Congress Leader Abdul Khaleque Meets KC Venugopal, U-Turn Mooted

Days after quitting the Congress, senior leader and Lok Sabha MP from Assam's Barpeta, Abdul Khaleque met with the party's top brass in Delhi sparking rumours of him likely withdrawing his resignation.
Abdul Khaleque, who addressed a heartfelt press conference in Guwahati on Saturday where he opened up on several facets of the party somewhere hinting at possible religious discrimination.
However, he went on to meet All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary-Organisation KC Venugopal today which subsequently sparked the rumours of his likely withdrawal of resignation.
Rocking the already depleted boat of Assam Congress earlier, Abdul Khaleque announced his resignation from the party. He shut the door on a possible return dismissing state Congress president Bhupen Borah's assertions.
Talking to the media at Dispur Press Club in Guwahati, Khaleque declared it to be his final press conference as a Member of Parliament. "This press conference marks my final engagement as a member of parliament," he said while expressing gratitude towards all leaders and workers of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee for their support and dedication.
The ex-Congress leader stated, "In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, I was one of only three Muslim MPs. We have some leaders among us who have this notion that if there are Muslims, Congress will survive. When Ghulam Nabi Azad was awarded the Padma Bhushan, there were many leaders within the party who were not very pleased. Everyone has self-respect, that's what I have always said."
"I have been a member of Congress for 25 years," Khaleque mentioned, reflecting on his long-standing association with the party. He dismissed speculations about ticket distribution, asserting, "This is not about ticket allocation."
During the press conference, Khaleque highlighted the necessity of representation for Muslim communities, indicating that around 4-5 seats in Assam should be allocated to Muslim candidates, considering the state's Muslim population of 34 per cent. "In Assam, tickets need to be given to 4-5 Muslims. Assam has a Muslim population of 34 per cent and politics in Assam revolves around these Muslims. All parties, including BJP, Congress, and AIUDF, engage in politics targeting Muslims."