House Vandalized, Set Ablaze by Miscreants in Assam's Jonai

Miscreants allegedly set ablaze the residence of an individual in Assam’s Jonai, reports said.
According to sources, the residence of Joynarayan Ghatowar in Jonai’s Oklen village was set on fire and vandalized by unidentified miscreants last night.
Reportedly, on Wednesday evening, a heated argument broke out between Joynarayan and two other persons of the same village, Jayanta Deka and Jiten Munda. During the altercation, Jayanta and Jiten allegedly abused the victim with obscene language, mentioning his wife, and also physically assaulted him. Joynarayan, however managed to escape the scene saving him, sources said.
Reportedly, Joynarayan took refuge at his aunt’s house for the night fearing his safety. As per Joynarayan’s allegations, his house was allegedly set on fire by Jayanta Deka and Jiten Munda in his absence.
Following the incident, the victim approached the Jonai Police Station early this morning and filed a formal complaint against the two individuals, seeking strict punishment for the accused.