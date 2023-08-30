Houses Submerged in Assam’s Morigaon as Brahmaputra’s Water Level Rises

With the Brahmaputra River rising above the danger level mark, homes in Assam’s Morigaon district were submerged following incessant rainfall in several parts of the state.
According to reports, over 15,000 people were affected by the flooding in the Morigaon district. Tasmina Khatoon, a student, said that she was using a boat to reach her school due to flooding in the area.
"Water crept into our home. I am facing a lot of problems going to school. Many children in the area are grappling with similar problems and our studies are being affected. Attending school has now become a dangerous proposition," she said.
A viral video clip from the Mayong area of Morigaon district showed locals looking on as their houses fall to the hungry tides.
According to a report by the Central Water Commission (CWC) on Tuesday, the Brahmaputra River is currently flowing over the danger level mark at 49.87 metres.
Following unrelenting rainfall in parts of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, the water levels of the Brahmaputra River and its tributaries have been rising and have even crossed the danger mark in several areas of the state.
Over 53,000 people across six districts of Assam have been affected by the recent floods, the ASDMA data stated. As many as 17 districts are currently reeling under the deluge. The worst hit is Lakhimpur district followed by Dhemaji.