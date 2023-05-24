How a Specially-Abled Arm Wrestler From Assam Clinched Two Gold Medals?

On Wednesday, Tezpur boy Prasant Tamuli has clinched two gold medals at the 3rd National Arm Wrestling Championship, organized by the Board of Control for Arm Wrestling in India (BCAI) at Bengaluru in both right and left arms and got selected for the World Arm Wrestling Championship by the International Federation of Arm Wrestling (IFA) at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia to represent India.
The specially-abled arm wrestler Prasant Tamuli will now be representing India at the World Arm Wrestling Championship which is scheduled to be held at Malaysia from September 26 to 2nd October 2, 2023.
Inspired from his coach Deepak Das, Prasant clinched his first gold medal at the All Assam State Arm Wrestling Championship on July 23, 2022.
Speaking to Pratidin Time, Prasant said, “After winning the first gold medal in Arm wrestling, I never looked back. I then participated in another arm wrestling event organized by Board of Control for Armwrestling in India (BCAI) in Tezpur. I won the gold medal in that event on January 2, 2023 and then got selected at the state-level arm wrestling championship in Morigaon. The sports event was held from February 10 to 12, 2023. I participated for both right and left arms and got two gold medals. I was then selected for the national-level arm wrestling championship. Today, I won two more gold medals and got selected for the International level arm wrestling championship in Malaysia.”
In a message to the upcoming arm wrestlers, Prasant said that no matter your disability, it is entirely possible to overcome the challenges you face and enjoy a fulfilling life.
“If I can do it anyone can. Regular physical activity is one of the most important things you can do for your health. I would also like to urge the youths of the state to refrain from getting addicted to drugs or alcohol-like substances,” added Prasant Tamuli.