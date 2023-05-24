How a Specially-Abled Arm Wrestler From Assam Clinched Two Gold Medals?

Speaking to Pratidin Time, Prasant said, “After winning the first gold medal in Arm wrestling, I never looked back. I then participated in another arm wrestling event organized by Board of Control for Armwrestling in India (BCAI) in Tezpur. I won the gold medal in that event on January 2, 2023 and then got selected at the state-level arm wrestling championship in Morigaon. The sports event was held from February 10 to 12, 2023. I participated for both right and left arms and got two gold medals. I was then selected for the national-level arm wrestling championship. Today, I won two more gold medals and got selected for the International level arm wrestling championship in Malaysia.”