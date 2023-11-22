Strange Coincidence: Assam DGP On Minor Blast In Tinsukia

Assam director general of police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh on Wednesday called the minor blast in Tinsukia amid focus on the massive APSC recruitment scam, a strange coincidence.
Taking to X, the Assam DGP expressed annoyance that at a time when the state government and police force started "taking revitalised action on APSC Scam, there is a minor blast by miscreants in Tinsukia district of Assam."
"This looks like an attempt to draw attention of senior leadership of police away from APSC Scam investigation," remarked GP Singh.
"Such miscreants and organisations would always try to stifle efforts to improve Assam. We would identify and punish perpetrators of this, and all such attempts that are made to divert our attention from improve our state. We remain committed to reach the bottom of the scam and punish all who are involved in it," added GP Singh.
It may be noted that a team comprising top officials of Tinsukia Police in Assam rushed to the scene after the grenade explosion targeted at security forces took place in the district.
Initial reports stated that the grenade blast took place at an army camp at Kopahtoli in the Dirak village which falls under the Kakopathar tehsil in Assam's Tinsukia district.
According to the information received, two bike borne miscreants arrived and hurled the grenade at the army camp while celebrations on the occasion of ULFA-I protest day were underway.
A loud explosion followed the grenade blast which fortunately did not injure any security personnel. A team of top officials of Tinsukia Police arrived at the scene after the explosion.
At the moment, the blast is being credited to the proscribed militant outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I). Meanwhile, in the wake of the explosion security has been heightened in the entire Dirak region.