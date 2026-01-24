"Will Continue Rattling Miyas, Nothing is Concealed": CM Sarma On SR Anomaly Row

In an intense statement to the media, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has said today that his government will keep rattling the Miyas (the East Bengal origin Muslims of Assam).

His statement came in the wake of widespread allegations of anomalies in the ongoing SR exercise in Assam ahead of the assembly election. The Specialised revision of the electoral rolls in Assam is underway, with anomalies alleged from various sources. A few days back, a BLO of Sribhumi district raised an alarm of alleged anomalies over Form No. 7 of the SR. Yesterday, opposition leader and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi released a video of Boko where BJP workers were allegedly caught manipulating the electoral roll.

After his return from Davos, CM Sarma today said to the media that there is no controversy over SR. "Is any notice being served to any Hindu or indigenous Assamese Muslim?"--he remarked. CM Sarma, appearing steadfast, further said that --"We will continue to disturb the Miyas, only to tame them down. If we don't do this, then they will dance over our heads."

"I have said earlier as well that we will keep disturbing them. Nothing to hide here. They should understand that Assamese people are resisting somewhere. If we stop annoying them, then they will think that Assamese people are defeated."--Sarma added.

"Hence, a few notices of SR will be served to them, a few eviction notices will be served as well as notices from the border police"--Sarma emphasised. We will keep doing this within the ambit of the law,"--Sarma remarked, adding--"We are with the poor, be it Hindu or Muslim or the Miyas. But it is not acceptable if they want to finish our Jati (the Assamese). So, these notices and disturbances will continue."

Shankarjyoti Baruah May Not Get a Ticket This Time

On the same occasion, Sarma said that former AASUGeneral Secretary Shankarjyoti Baruah, along with others,s will join the BJP today. "They are all welcome to the party, but as freshers, they shouldn't expect a ticket for the assembly election this year. They should be involved in party work rather than involved in seeking an election ticket immediately," Sarma said.

Congress & Akhil Gogoi Will Turn Assam Into Miyaland

CM Sarma didn't forget to lambast the opposition, particularly Gaurav Gogoi and Akhil Gogoi. He said that if Congress comes to power in Assam with Akhil Gogoi as the home minister, then Assam will be turned into a Miyaland. "Assamese people are watching what Akhil Gogoi and Congress are doing, what they have said. They are the protectors of the Miyas and Assamese people know it very well. So they will not do mistake" Sarma commented.

