How Did a Fraudster Exploit CM’s Office for Fuel? Investigations Reveal

In a recent development, a man was apprehended for attempting to influence government officials for wrongful gain by impersonating a Personal Assistant (PA) to the OSD (Officer on Special Duty) of the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Acting on credible information, police officials identified the suspect as Rupam Das (40), from Hatichung, Medhichuk, Nagaon district. He was arrested for his involvement in a fraudulent scheme aimed at securing fuel for personal gain.

Investigation revealed that Rupam Das is employed as a driver for a hired government vehicle used by the Joint Commissioner of the Panchayat and Rural Development (P&RD) Department, Assam, Dhrubajyoti Nath.

The vehicle in question was hired through RA Travels Agency, located near Anuradha Cinema Hall, with registration number AS01-EL-2250. On December 7, 2024, Das made a phone call to the SDO Civil of Kaliabor, Liza Talukdar, claiming to be the PA of Hemanta Choudhury, OSD to the Chief Minister.

In his call, Das requested 30 litres of fuel for each of two vehicles — AS01-EL-2250 and AS-01FV-6884, allegedly belonging to the carcade of Riniki Bhuyan Sarmah, wife of the Chief Minister. He further instructed Talukdar to send the fuel bills to the Chief Minister's office. However, upon checking, Talukdar found the request to be false, as the vehicle in question had not even moved to Kaliabor that day.

A closer examination of the phone records revealed communication between Rupam Das and the SDO Civil, confirming his deceptive actions. It also came to light that Das had been calling various petrol pump owners under the guise of being a senior government official, instructing them to fill fuel in vehicles and subsequently defrauding them.

The modus operandi of the accused was to use a mobile phone with the designation of "OSD to the Chief Minister" displayed on the Truecaller app. He would then contact government officials or petrol pump owners, claiming that the vehicles were part of the carcade of senior ministers or dignitaries. Das would request them to fill the vehicles with fuel and direct them to send the bills to the Chief Minister’s office. The fuel obtained was either used for his own vehicle or sold for personal profit.

The investigation is still ongoing, and authorities are looking into any further fraudulent activities carried out by Rupam Das.