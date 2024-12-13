Brahmaputra Carnival: Assam’s 3-Month Celebration to Attract Tourists Nationwide

The Brahmaputra Carnival, a three-month-long event, will be held from December 15, 2024, to March 15, 2025, along the banks of the Brahmaputra River.

The carnival will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday.

Organized by the Tourism Department, the Brahmaputra Carnival is being held for the second time with the aim of boosting tourism in Assam.

The event will feature more than 30 stalls, showcasing local handicrafts, textiles, and traditional foods. Visitors will also experience cultural performances throughout the evening, highlighting Assam's rich heritage.

The carnival will take place at the Lachit Ghat on the Brahmaputra, with additional arrangements made at various other locations along the riverbanks.

In addition, the Tourism Department has also set up state-of-the-art rooms for both domestic and international tourists to stay overnight on the river.

The event is being promoted in several states across India, including Maharashtra, Kerala, and Gujarat, as part of an effort to attract tourists to Assam. The primary focus is on promoting river tourism, positioning the Brahmaputra as a central attraction.

Cultural programs will feature performances by local artists, including traditional dances like Bodo, Mising, and Bihu, as well as folk music.

For safety, a large team from the SDRF and Assam Police will be present at the event to ensure the safety of attendees.