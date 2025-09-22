How Did Zubeen Die? Demand For A Fresh Forensic Investigation In Assam Grows

When the mystery of Assam’s beloved Zubeen Garg intensifies, a new demand has emerged—-“conduct post mortem/forensic analysis in Assam before he is cremated.

Many noted personalities of Assam have demanded the fresh forensic investigation right after the testimony of Shekhar Goswami, Zubeen’s companion who was present in Singapore on the day the tragedy occurred.

Renowned writer Rita Chowdhury has made an urgent appeal to the Government of Assam, seeking a transparent toxicology test, autopsy, and post-mortem before the cremation of Zubeen Garg.

She added, “The sudden and mysterious passing of our beloved singer Zubeen Garg has shaken the very soul of Assam. In this hour of collective grief, the people are united in one rightful demand, a transparent toxicology test, autopsy, and post-mortem before his cremation. Fulfilling this wish will not only safeguard truth and justice, but will also uphold the accountability, goodwill, and credibility of the Government of Assam in the eyes of its people.”

“Zubeen belonged to Assam. Assam has the right to know the truth. We urge the Government to act with urgency, transparency, and compassion, so that no shadow of doubt remains, and the people’s faith in their institutions may be strengthened.”

Assamese actor Ravi Sarma has stressed the need for a post-mortem examination of Zubeen Garg by a team of experienced forensic doctors.

He added, “There was a need for the post-mortem to be conducted by a team of experienced forensic experts in Assam, so that we could be assured about the truth concerning the artist who was the very soul of Assam. Otherwise, a shadow of doubt will forever remain in our minds. I request everyone to reflect upon this.”

Mira Borthakur Goswami, President of Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress, has urged the government to conduct a second post-mortem of Zubeen Garg in Assam.

She added, “Zubeen Garg’s body should undergo another post-mortem here in Assam. Why did his body turn blue immediately after being taken out of the water? The people of Assam want to know the real cause behind the death of their beloved icon. This is our demand to Chief MinisterHimanta Biswa Sarma.”

Dr. Pranab Kumar Sarmah expressed serious concerns regarding Zubeen Garg’s death, citing the possibility of poisoning alongside drowning.

He added, “There is suspicion of poisoning along with drowning. Symptoms like vomiting, cyanosis of the fingers, foaming from the mouth, and yellowish discoloration are extremely suspicious.”

Additionally, “if the person had drowned, there was no observed effort to remove the water from the lungs. When the lungs are filled with water, CPR cannot restore heartbeat or breathing. The person became immobilized, seemingly to protect them during sleep, but there are no signs of life upon arrival.”

Today, Shekhar Goswami narrated to the media the incident leading to the sudden demise of singer Zubeen Garg.

“The mishap occurred during water activities supervised by the yacht crew. Although Zubeen initially wore a life jacket, he removed it as it felt too loose.”

“Moments later, he was seen floating upside down in the water. After being pulled out, Zubeen vomited and had been submerged for about a minute. His body had turned blue.”

Goswami further alleged that “Zubeen was exhausted due to overcommitments. He also revealed that Zubeen had not taken his medication before going to sea during the Singapore trip."

As the time of Zubeen’s cremation nears, the recent demand has represented the concerns of thousands of Zubeen lovers.

