Shekhar Goswami Breaks Silence On Zubeen Garg’s Sudden Demise In Singapore

Amid the shockwaves following the sudden demise of legendary singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore, a close associate musician, Shekhar Goswami, has shared detailed information about the incident leading up to the tragedy.

Sekhar, who had accompanied Zubeen Garg to Singapore to attend the Northeast Festival, was with him when the singer was scheduled to perform on Friday.

When the tragic incident occurred, Shekhar was by Zubeen’s side. The mishap took place during water activities supervised by the yacht crew. Although Zubeen initially wore a life jacket, he found it too loose and removed it.

Moments later, he was seen floating upside down. Zubeen vomited after being pulled out of the water, where he had remained submerged for about a minute. His body had turned blue, and at that moment.

He was immediately shifted to the ICU of Singapore General Hospital. Despite the doctors’ best efforts, Zubeen could not be revived.

Sekhar revealed that Zubeen Garg’s manager, Siddharth Sarma, was the only person accompanying the singer when he was rushed to the hospital. Sanjeev Narayan was also present at the hospital soon after the news broke.

After that, the Singapore police are continuing their probe into the case. Police thoroughly investigated the team till 4 am and even inspected Zubeen’s hotel room.

He further alleged that "Zubeen was exhausted by overcommitments. Siddharth forced him to perform too many shows. Even during the Singapore concert, I asked Siddharth to invite fewer people." Zubeen was already tired of life. He also mentioned that Zubeen’s phone remained with Siddharth during the trip.

He also revealed that Amritprava had told him that Zubeen had not taken his medication before going to sea during the Singapore trip.

He further stated that "People accused me of his sudden demise, but I have done nothing wrong. The management arranged everything, from food to clothes. I was only asked to travel with him. We went to the sea only for enjoyment, but I never imagined something like this would happen."

Zubeen loved the chocolate brown colour, so I brought a brown coffin for him. I am there only because of him, not with anyone else. He clarified.

Meanwhile, "when we reached Delhi, the authorities, along with the Chief Minister, told us that we were in police custody and had to go to Assam. Then Siddharth told me that I should not go to Guwahati and must stay in Delhi or Shillong. But I have done nothing wrong, so why should I not go to Assam?"

Shekhar assured that he would fully cooperate with the police to ensure a proper investigation.