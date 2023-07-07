How did India's 'Most Wanted AQIS Terrorist' land in CTTC’s Net in Bangladesh?

Crackdown Against AQIS in India

One Ikramul Haque alias Abu Talha, who was arrested from the Sabuj Bagh area of the capital Dhaka, was India's 'most wanted militant'. After his arrest on May 30, Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) officials came to know that Abu Talha, the top leader of the Dawah wing of the international terrorist organization Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), got involved in militancy while studying in Deoband under Saharanpur district in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. After being chased by the Indian law and order forces, he escaped to his native country. Abu Talha also fraudulently obtained Indian citizenship in the name of himself and his wife Faria Afrin Anikar. Indian Aadhaar cards and passports were also found in their names.

As quoted by the Bangla Tribune, the Head of CTTC of Dhaka and Additional Commissioner of DMP Asad Uz Zaman said that Ikramul Haque alias Abu Talha is the top leader of AQIS. There are at least 10 cases against him in India.

He was most wanted by Indian law enforcement agencies. Recently, after some Bangladeshis were arrested as members of AQIS in Gujarat, they also named Abu Talha as a recruiter. Abu Talha along with his wife was arrested in a raid recently.