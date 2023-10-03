How To Apply for Assam Award of Pension to Artistes & Special Pension to Families – Deets Inside

The state Directorate of Cultural Affairs on Tuesday appealed to the artists as well as the families of the late artists to apply for the Artiste/Family pension along with ‘Barxik Silpi Sanman’ (One time Financial Assistance) through online mode from October 4, 2023.
As a helping hand, the Assam Government has been giving way Artiste/Family pension along with Barxik Silpi Sanman’ (One-time Financial Assistance) to persons having outstanding contributions in the field of Art and Culture in the state. Moreover, the state government has also been offering Special Family Pensions to indigent families of artistes who had made spectacular contributions to the state’s cultural sphere and have unfortunately passed away.
The Directorate of Cultural Affairs in a notification has thus, urged the artistes and family members of the deceased artistes to apply for the same through online mode for consideration under the Assam Award of Pension to Artistes and Special Pension to their Families Rules, 1987 as amended.
Online forms for applications will be available in the websites – http://www.silpisanmanassam.com/ http://directorculture.assam.gov.in/
Last date of submission of online application has been fixed at November 3, 2023 till 12 am.
The state government has also mentioned that online application process must be completed before the last date of form submission, after which the weblinks will be disabled.
Meanwhile, for Divyang and Bed-ridden artistes, the cultural development officers of the Junior Assistants of Cultural Centres under the Directorate of Cultural Affairs from their respective districts will be visit the homes of those applicants for applying through an online process.