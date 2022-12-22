Meghalaya

PM Modi's Attire: Assam CM Lambasts Kirti Azad For Insulting Culture Of Meghalaya

The Assam CM accused Azad of 'disrespecting' the culture of Meghalaya and 'mocking' the tribal attire.
Pratidin Bureau

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hit Trinamool Congress leader Kirti Azad over his comments on the attire of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public event in Meghalaya.

"It is saddening to see how @KirtiAzaad is disrespecting the culture of Meghalaya and mocking our tribal attire. TMC must urgently clarify if they endorse his views. Their silence will amount to tacit support and thus will not be forgiven by the people," the Assam CM tweeted.

Earlier, Azad posted a picture of PM Modi in a traditional tribal attire of Meghalaya and compared it with a women's dress.

(With Inputs from ANI)

