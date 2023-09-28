“No Hike in Fee Structure of HSLC Exam,” Clarifies SEBA

Following various reports, the authorities of the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) on Thursday clarified there has been no hike in the fee structure that the candidates appearing for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination will have to pay while filling up the form.
The Controller of Examination of SEBA, Nayan Jyoti Sarma said, “In the last three years, there has been no increase in the fee structure for the candidates who will pay while filling up their examination forms for HSLC.”
“Not Rs. 2,200 but the candidates will have to pay Rs. 1,200 like they used to pay earlier,” he added.
This comes after confusion was created over the fee structure moments after the board released it. The confusion was over an additional Rs. 1,000 which several mistook as to be paid by the candidates whereas it was to be paid by the Head of the Institution as an Annual Recognition Fee.
Yesterday, SEBA issued a notification regarding the dates of form fill-up and online payment for the HSLC examination along with the fee structure for the same.
According to the fee structure, candidates appearing for the HSLC exam should take note. According to the notification, the examination fee will be Rs 700, practical examination fee, if applicable, will be Rs 150, centre fee will be Rs 350, and annual recognition fee, which will be paid by the head of the institution, will be Rs 1,000.