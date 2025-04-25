HS Question Paper Leak Scandal: CID Orders Appearances, Arrests Key Suspects

The investigation into the Higher Secondary first-year question paper leak scam remains ongoing, with several individuals involved in the scandal being instructed to appear before the CID. Today, three individuals were directed to report to the CID for questioning, as confirmed by the investigating officials.

Among them, Mohammed Nasiruddin, the owner of Advanced Academy, who is believed to have played a key role in the scam, is expected to be arrested today. Nasiruddin is believed to have played a key role in the question paper leak. Meanwhile, the CID has already arrested Nasiruddin's son, Mohammed Ashiq, in connection with the case.