HS Results: Female Candidates Outperform In Almost Every Category

Female candidates in Assam outperformed their male counterparts in every category, bar one in the higher secondary (HS) results that were declared on Monday at 9 am.

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) declared the HS results today. The results for the three streams, that is, science, arts and commerce were declared.

According to data from AHSEC, the topper in the science stream with 491 marks out of 500 is Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita of Deomornoi HS School in Darrang.

In the commerce stream, the highest marks were secured by Sagar Agarwal of Vivekananda Senior Secondary School in Cachar who got 482 out of 500 marks.

In the arts stream, Sadhana Devi of Kamrup Girls’ Senior Secondary School in Kamrup (rural) and Cherry Gohain of Womens College in Tinsukia secured the top position with 487 marks obtained out of 500.

A total of 1,56,107 students appeared for the exams in the arts stream, out of which 29,487 candidates stood in the first division. 52,944 students were placed in the second division and 47,893 were placed in the third division.

Of the total number of students who appeared, 1,30,324 passed the exam, leaving 25,783 students who could not clear the exam and will have to appear again.

The pass percentage in the arts stream stood at 83.48 per cent against last year’s 98.93 per cent, given last year the results were declared amid the Covid-19 pandemic with certain relaxations in place.

Of the regular candidates in the stream, 55,819 were male, while 71,388 were female. The pass percentage among them was 81.44 per cent for male candidates and 85.19 per cent for female candidates.

Among the institutional private candidates in the arts stream, 11,924 were male, while 15,195 were female. The pass percentage among them was 82.71 per cent for male candidates and 87.48 per cent for female candidates.

A total of 944 male candidates appeared for non-institutional private category, while the number of female candidates under this category was 837. The total pass percentage among them was 47.67 per cent for male candidates and 52.57 per cent for female candidates.

Similarly, as many as 15,199 students appeared for the exams in the commerce stream, out of which 5,018 candidates stood in the first division. 5,186 students were placed in the second division and 3,060 were placed in the third division.

Of the total number of students who appeared, 13,264 passed the exam, leaving 1,935 students who could not clear the exam.

The pass percentage in the commerce stream stood at 87.27 per cent against last year’s 99.57 per cent, given last year the results were declared amid the Covid-19 pandemic.