HSLC 2023 Paper Leak: CID Summons SEBA Examination Controller

The Controller of Examination of the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has been summoned by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) in connection to the paper leak incident for the General Science subject of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination.

The CID has summoned SEBA Examination Controller Nayan Jyoti Sarma and Chief Controller Jimli Kakoty Saikia.

The two officers have arrived at the CID office in Guwahati’s Ulubari.

Meanwhile, the CID has reportedly taken three persons into their custody for questioning in connection the paper leak case. The arrested persons have been identified as Jyotirekha Borgohain, Herambo Kumar Das and Bindeshwar Tumung. Two of the accused are teachers and one person is a driver.

On Sunday, SEBA had reportedly decided to cancel the General Science exam at the last moment after the question paper allegedly got leaked on social media. Earlier, HSLC Exam was cancelled for English subject. As per the notice issued by SEBA, the English exam has been cancelled in one of the centres in Cachar district.

The cancelled HSLC examination of General Science subject will now be held on March 30 from 9 am onwards in all the centres in the state. The announcement was made through a notification which was shared by state education minister Ranoj Pegu in his official Twitter handle.

On the other hand, the cancelled English examination in JR Higher Secondary School, Ganirgram in Cachar district will be held on March 28.