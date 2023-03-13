HSLC 2023 Paper Leak: SEBA Announces Fresh Dates For Cancelled Examinations

The board of secondary education (SEBA), Assam has announced a fresh date for the examination of General Science (C3) of High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) scheduled on March 13, which was subsequently cancelled on March 12, after a handwritten model question paper got leaked on social media.

As per the latest development, the cancelled HSLC examination of General Science subject will now be held on March 30 from 9 am onwards in all the centres in the state of Assam.

The announcement was made through a notification which was shared by state education minister Ranoj Pegu in his official Twitter handle.

On the other hand, the cancelled English examination in JR Higher Secondary School, Ganirgram in Cachar district will be held on March 28.

SEBA in a notification has mentioned that all the 760 assigned candidates of the above mentioned centre will have to appear in the examination of English (C1) on the date and mentioned by the board.

Notably, the General Science paper of the ongoing High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Class 10 exams were leaked ahead of today’s examination.

After the matter came to light, the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) released a notification last night announcing the cancellation of today’s examination.

This is not the first instance as earlier, several reports had claimed of question papers of previous examinations leaking. However, education minister Ranoj Pegu had called the reports false and denied that the papers were leaked before the examination.

Reacting to the HSLC paper leakage incident, Ranoj Pegu on Monday told the media, “This is the second time, such incidents of paper leak incidents have come to the fore in the state, earlier, in the year 2006 such incidents were reported. Regarding the rumours over the leakage of previous papers this year, as soon as we learnt about the incidents of question papers leakage on the media, we have crossed verified them and found there was no such incidents. However, after having concrete evidence of the leaked science paper, the board has decided to cancel the examination right away. I have no doubt regarding SEBA's efficiency in handling the issue.”

Pegu mentioned that he was informed by the SEBA about a rumour regarding the question paper leak of HSLC Science examination. After investigation, the board then decided to annul the examination after collecting sufficient evidence of the same. A case was then lodged by the SEBA in this regard and CID has been directed to probe into the matter.

“I also had a word with the Director General of Police and culprits will be punished as per the law,” said the education minister.