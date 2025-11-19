HSLC 2026 from Feb 10, HS Exams from Feb 11: Announces Assam CM

The High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination and the Higher Secondary (HS) Final Examination for 2026 will be held in February, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced today.

Posting on his X handle, the Chief Minister stated that the HSLC Examination 2026 will begin on 10 February, while the Higher Secondary Final Examination 2026—across all three streams—will start on 11 February.

The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) will conduct both the HSLC and HS examinations.

— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 19, 2025

