HSLC Exams In Assam Begin From Today

A total of 4,23,000 students in Assam will be appearing for their High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examinations, that are set to begin on Friday.

The HSLC exams, equivalent to CBSE 10th standard board exams, are conducted every year in Assam by the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA).

However, the HSLC 2023 examinations will be conducted as per the guidelines of the National Education Policy (NEP). In light of that, SEBA has made changes in four major subjects for the HSLC exams beginning from today.

According to information received, changes have been made by SEBA this year in the HSLC exam in the subjects Mathematics, General Science, English and Social Science.

In accordance with the new guidelines under NEP, these four subjects in the HSLC exam will now consist of two answer sheets. The first answer sheet will consist of eight pages of objective-type questions, while the second answer sheet will consist of 16 pages of descriptive-type questions.

As per the schedule, the HSLC exams this year that are beginning from today will end on March 20. The examinations will be held across 912 exam centers.